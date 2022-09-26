Former ROH World Champion Will Face Chris Jericho On AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho's first ROH World Championship defense will be on this Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite" and it will be against a former ROH World Champion in his own right. Tony Khan took to Twitter to reveal that Jericho will put his belt on the line against Bandido.

Bandido was the ROH World Champion during the global pandemic and due to COVID-19, the shutters were almost closed on the company. Bandido was set to defend his ROH World Title at Final Battle against Jonathan Gresham, but he tested positive for COVID-19 and was pulled from the match. Jay Lethal replaced Bandido in the bout as he and Gresham fought for the original ROH World Title. Gresham beat Lethal and when Tony Khan purchased ROH, the main event for ROH Supercard of Honor was Bandido battling Gresham to determine an undisputed Champion. Gresham won that match before dropping the title to Claudio Castagnoli at ROH Death Before Dishonor this past summer.

Castagnoli's reign as Champion ended last Wednesday at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" when Jericho used a low blow and the assistance of his bat Floyd to help the "sports entertainer" secure the pinfall victory. Meanwhile, it was a week ago when Bandido competed against Alex Hammerstone for the MLW World Title down in Atlanta for that promotion's Super Series taping. The ROH World Title match isn't the only agenda on tap for Jericho on this Wednesday's "Dynamite." It was revealed on "Rampage" that The Jericho Appreciation Society would put on a celebration for Jericho's monumental win of "The Ocho." "Dynamite" this week will be held in a city that those Ring Of Honor letters are all too familiar with, Philadelphia.