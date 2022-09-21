Chris Jericho Breaks The Code In ROH World Title Match

Wednesday night saw All Elite Wrestling's annual Grand Slam edition of "Dynamite." The stacked card featured matches for the AEW World, Tag Team, Women's, and All-Atlantic Championships. Though not only were AEW Titles on the line, but the Ring of Honor World Championship was also on the line. After successfully defending the title against names like Dax Harwood and Konosuke Takeshita, Claudio Castagnoli geared up to defend his championship against "The Wizard" Chris Jericho. This time though, Jericho cracked Castagnoli's code.

Jericho opened the match by rejecting the Code of Honor and closed things out by giving Castagnoli a low blow, Jericho was able to become Le Champion once again. The longtime voice of ROH broadcasts Ian Riccaboni was disconsolate on commentary.

"A cloud of dishonor has enveloped the Ring of Honor World Championship," Riccaboni said.

With his win, Jericho claims the eighth world championship of his career. It's the first time Jericho has held a championship since Jon Moxley defeated him for the AEW World Championship all the way back at the Revolution pay-per-view in early 2020.

Jericho's win brings even more gold to the Jericho Appreciation Society. Fellow members Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo hold the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship and Daniel Garcia recently won the Ring of Honor Pure Championship. Speaking of the Pure Champion, Garcia was seen, reluctantly, celebrating with the J.A.S. This may come as a surprise to some, as over the last few weeks, a rift has seemed to slowly form between Jericho and Garcia. Though all seemed well in Jericho's group, as they stood tall in New York City Wednesday night.