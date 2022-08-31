Daniel Garcia Addresses Whether He Is Still A Member Of The Jericho Appreciation Society

Like a sports star entering free agency for the first time, Daniel Garcia will soon have a big decision to make. The AEW star was an original member of the Jericho Appreciation Society when the group formed a few months ago, but has recently been conflicted over whether he fits the mold of being a sports entertainer, like his stablemates, or a pro wrestler, like his hero turned rival Bryan Danielson.

So far, Garcia hasn't made a choice regarding what he'll do. In an interview with Bleacher Report on Wednesday however, he did confirm that as of now, his status with the JAS hasn't changed.

"Yeah, I am still a part of Jericho Appreciation Society," Garcia said. "It's not something that you just say that you're in or out of. It's a brotherhood, and sisterhood, because we have Anna [Jay] and Tay [Melo] in the group. And it's a group that's been there for me for the past couple of months."

Part of the reason Garcia is still reluctant to abadon the Jericho Appreciation Society is because of Jericho himself, and how much Jericho has done for Garcia during his career so far.

"Chris has been there for me for a very long time since the car accident that I was in," he said. "It's a group of people that I'm very loyal to. It's hard for you to walk away from them, and I'm not ready to make that decision."

It's expected Garcia will have to make a final decision this Sunday however, when his leader Jericho collides with his hero, Danielson, in one on one action at AEW All Out.