Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW Revolution from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The main card starts at 8 pm ET. Wrestling Inc. will also have a WINC Podcast right after the show finishes up!

The event will stream on B/R Live for $49.99, traditional PPV, and FITE (outside of North America).

- Justin Roberts out to hype the crowd. Taz and Excalibur calling a match for AEW Dark.

Justin Roberts just came out to hype the #AEWRevolution crowd.



Let's take a moment to appreciate that his graphic features The Golden Girls clinging to him like he's Elvis...





They just announced Excalibur and Taz as commentator for the AEW Dark match they are doing before Revolution.



The fans all have LED bracelets that light up with the entrances. Here's what they did for Taz.



- The Buy In gets started. Backstage, Christopher Daniels is told by Sky and Kazarian to stay backstage during their upcoming match against the Dark Order.

SCU (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky) vs. Dark Order (Evil Uno and Grayson with John Silver and Alex Reynolds)

Quick start to the match as SCU goes right after Dark Order. Back and forth action with Kazarian sending both opponents out to the floor. Kazarian tries for a hurricanrana, gets caught by Grayson and Uno sends Kazarian right into the steel post. The followers all stomp away on Kazarian on the floor. Back in the ring, Kazarian tries to fight, but is in the wrong side of town as Grayson and Uno beat him down.



Kazarian is able to finally flip and roll his way to tag in Sky. Sky with a flurry of attacks on both opponents, roll-up, cover, two. Grayson tags in, drops Sky, cover, two. Gets a bit frustrated he wasn't able to put him away. They look for fatality, but Sky fights out of it. Sky thrown into Kazarian, monkey flips his partner right into a double lariat. SCU-later attempt, some of the minions get involved to break that up. Uno tries to roll-up Grayson, big lariat to the back of Sky's head, Grayson with the pin, 1-2-3.

Winners: Dark Order via Pinfall



- Post-match, the minions shows up and attack. Suddenly, Colt Cabana's music hits and out rolls Cabana to make the save for SCU. Cabana and Grayson swing away on each other. The rest of the Dark Order get involved though and stomp away on Cabana. Music starts playing and a hooded figure comes out, it's Christopher Daniels! He runs right at Uno though and takes him out. The rest of SCU and Cabana clear out the Dark Order. Daniels celebrates with his guys.



- Backstage, Lexy Nair talks with Jurassic Express about what they are interested in seeing tonight. Stunt and Jungle Boy try to hit on Lexy while Luchasaurus runs down some of the things they're interested in seeing on tonight's PPV.