Daniel Garcia Rides Hometown Support In Title Match On AEW Dynamite

On this week's episode of All Elite Wrestling's "Dynamite," we saw Blackpool Combat Club member Wheeler Yuta defend his Ring of Honor Pure Championship against rival and Jericho Appreciation Society member, the "Dragon Slayer," Daniel Garcia. This was the second time the two faced off for the Pure Championship, as Yuta and Garcia went at it at ROH's Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. That match saw Yuta successfully defend his championship against Garcia, however the result this time was different.

At the end of the match, we saw Garcia with his hand raised high in the air as he defeated Yuta for the ROH Pure Championship. Not only did Garcia win the championship, but he did so in his own hometown of Buffalo, New York. He was accompanied to the ring by Westside Gunn, who performed live for Garcia's entrance, and the crowd was behind him for the entire match. Garcia prevailed by forcing Yuta to submit to his Dragon Tamer finishing hold.

However, after the match, instead of celebrating with the leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society, Chris Jericho. Instead, Garcia celebrated with Bryan Danielson. This comes after weeks of on-screen tension building up between Jericho and Garcia. As Garcia wishes to be a professional wrestler, despite Jericho's wishes for him to be a "sports entertainer."

Just over a week and a half removed from Jericho's victory over Danielson at the All Out pay-per-view, Jericho and Danielson will go one on one again, in the semifinal round of the "Tournament of Champions" to crown a new AEW World Champion.