ROH World Champion Bandido has tested positive for COVID-19, and will not be able to compete at the “Final Battle: End of an Era” pay-per-view this weekend.

ROH just announced that Bandido tested positive for COVID-19, and has been pulled from Saturday’s main event title defense against Jonathan Gresham. There is no word on who Gresham will face now, or what they will do with the title.

“Unfortunately, ROH World Champion Bandido returned a positive result on his most recent Covid Testing and will not be present at Final Battle this Saturday, December 11th in Baltimore. Thank you for continuously supporting Ring of Honor through it all and we appreciate your understanding that safety and health of our talents, staff and fans are our top priorities. Stay tuned for match updates regarding Final Battle 2021 as we commemorate the history-making era that is coming to an end,” ROH wrote.

Final Battle is scheduled to be the final ROH pay-per-view as the company prepares to go on a major hiatus until April 2022. The plan is to “re-imagine” the company in hopes of returning with a “fan-focused product” moving forward. Bandido has held the ROH World Title since defeating Rush at Best In The World 2021 this past July. You can click here for what was the finalized card for Saturday’s Final Battle event.

Bandido competed in Mexico at AAA TripleMania Regia II this past Saturday, in the Fatal 5 Way for the vacant AAA Mega Title. That match was won by new champion El Hijo Del Vikingo, but also also featured Jay Lethal, Bobby Fish and Samuray Del Sol.

Stay tuned for more on Bandido’s status and Final Battle. Below is ROH’s full announcement: