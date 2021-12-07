The card has been finalized for ROH’s “Final Battle: End of an Era” pay-per-view.

It was announced today that ROH World Television Champion Dalton Castle will defend in a Fatal 4 Way against Silas Young, Joe Hendry and Rhett Titus. This will be Castle’s first title defense since winning the title from Dragon Lee in mid-November.

ROH also announced Rey Horus vs. Dragon Lee, and women’s tag team action with Chelsea Green, Marti Belle and Allysin Kay vs. Angelina Love, Mandy Leon and Miranda Alize.

It was previously announced that Shane Taylor vs. Kenny King would take place at Final Battle. A “Fight Without Honor” anything goes stipulation has now been added to the bout.

ROH “Final Battle: End Of An Era” will take place this Saturday, December 11 from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, MD. Tickets are on sale at this link. This will be the final ROH pay-per-view before the company goes on a major hiatus until April 2022. The Final Battle Hour One pre-show will stream for free via HonorClub, YouTube and Facebook at 7pm ET, and the main card will begin at 8pm ET on HonorClub and pay-per-view.

Below is the current announced card for Final Battle:

ROH World Title Match

Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido (c)

ROH Women’s World Title Match

Willow Nightingale vs. Rok-C (c)

ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

The Briscoes vs. The OGK (c)

ROH Pure Title Match

Brian Johnson vs. Josh Woods (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the ROH World Television Title

Joe Hendry vs. Silas Young vs. Rhett Titus vs. Dalton Castle (c)

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match

The Righteous’ Vincent, Bateman and Dutch vs. Shane Taylor Promotions’ Moses, Kaun and O’Shay Edwards (c)

Fight Without Honor Match

Shane Taylor vs. Kenny King

Brody King, Homicide and Tony Deppen vs. Taylor Rust, Tracy Williams and Eli Isom

Chelsea Green, Marti Belle and Allysin Kay vs. Angelina Love, Mandy Leon and Miranda Alize

Rey Horus vs. Dragon Lee

Hour One Pre-show: Wild Card 10-Man Tag Team Match

TBA vs. TBA