Shane Taylor does not view Ring Of Honor’s looming hiatus as a reason for sadness. He sees it as an opportunity for himself and the rest of Shane Taylor Promotions.

“I’m excited. I’m confident,” Taylor told Bodyslam.net’s Jaychele Nicole and Carisa Lopez. “I know that there’s a lot of sadness around it. For me and my guys, we were going to have to start making some choices come the end of this year about what we wanted to do in the future, goals, and things like that. So all this does is really speed up the process.”

Shane Taylor is currently preparing to face Kenny King at ROH’s Final Battle pay-per-view on Saturday, December 11. It’s the final show for the company before it goes on a hiatus that is expected to last until at least April of next year. Taylor is looking forward to closing out his current run in ROH against his long-time rival.

“For me, my goal at Final Battle, if this is the last time people see me in a Ring of Honor ring, is to prove to those who have been watching, that they’ve been watching one of the best to ever do this,” Taylor continued. “One of the very best in the history in all of the company. To anybody that’s watching for the first time, show them exactly what they’ve been missing. Have that be my reintroduction to the wider world of professional wrestling. Also, wrap up a story, to me, that deserves to main event Final Battle and is the most compelling story that is going on right now. That’s myself versus Kenny King. I want that to be my signature match in Ring of Honor that when people look back. If there was one match for them to remember, I want it to be that one. I want it to be something special for years to come.”

There is excitement about what could lie ahead for Shane Taylor after he leaves Ring Of Honor. He’s been asked on a number of occasions about the possibility of reuniting with his former tag team partner Keith Lee.

“Keith knows, we’ve talked, he knows that the door is always open,” Taylor said. “The door of STP is always open. There’s always going to be a spot for him, when and if he decides that’s the route he wants to go. Right now, I know he’s got things going on, as well as getting married in February. There’s absolutely no rush to anything, but he knows that I’m only a call away. Of course, I would love to team up with him and whoop anybody’s ass that really wants some. That’s any company, anywhere. If he wants us to do it, I’m in. Any company that feels like they want to bring in PBK, I’m sure we’ll talk. As long as the numbers add up, we can do business.”

Taylor and Lee tagged regularly as the Pretty Boy Killers in Ring Of Honor and across the U.S. independent scene between 2o14 and 2017. Although they never won the ROH Tag Team Championship, they did hold the VIP Tag Titles for more than a year.

The tag team dissolved in early 2018, around the same time Lee signed with WWE. The company released Lee on November 4.