Conflicting Report On Bandido's AEW Status

Reports emerged yesterday that former Ring of Honor World Champion Bandido had reached a deal with AEW, only a week after receiving an offer following his unsuccessful challenge for the ROH World title against Chris Jericho on "AEW Dynamite." However, it's possible not every "i" has been dotted just yet. Despite Bandido's signing being confirmed yesterday by Fightful and F4WOnline, the latter has now retracted that report, with a source now telling Dave Meltzer that Bandido has yet to sign a deal with AEW.

Bandido himself claimed that he hadn't signed anything with AEW during a recent interview with lucha libre outlet "Mas Lucha," while also revealing he had received an offer from WWE. Despite that, Bandido hinted that his signing may be all but a formality, stating that he was leaning towards AEW, while also revealing that Jericho and AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan openly campaigned for him to sign with the promotion following his match with Jericho.

"Tony Khan told me that he didn't [just] want me on the roster, but that he needed me there," Bandido said.

While awaiting his decision, fans will be able to see Bandido in AEW's partner promotion, Lucha Libre AAA, down in Mexico. He will team with top AAA stars Psycho Clown and Laredo Kid in three-way trios action at TripleMania XXX: Mexico City, taking on Brian Cage, Johnny Caballero, and Sam Adonis, as well as Nuevo Generacion Dinamitas, for the Dinamitas' AAA World Trios Championships.

