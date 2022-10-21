More On AEW Potentially Buying Out CM Punk's Contract

With reports continuing to trickle out this morning concerning AEW buying out CM Punk's contract, it seems as though such a buyout has been talked about behind the scenes since the backstage brawl that followed All Out last month. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, word first emerged shortly after the fight that a Punk contract buyout was one of the likely outcomes of the situation.

This update follows the earlier report from Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer regarding the current status of negotiations between Punk and AEW, which specifically noted that a non-compete clause was the sticking point between the two sides. Punk, as well as The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, have been absent from AEW television ever since the fracas took place. While AEW CEO Tony Khan has been asked about the situation in interviews, he has refused to comment — much to the frustration of some journalists.

An investigation into the altercation has been ongoing, though it's unclear just how far along that process is. With producer Ace Steel reportedly being let go just days ago, it may be safe to assume that progress is continuing to be made. Punk himself was reportedly injured once again during his match at All Out, with a torn triceps that will likely keep him out of action for around eight months at the very least. While it's clear we won't be seeing him back in the ring any time soon, fans will have to wait and see how the situation between himself and AEW shakes out as the investigation and negotiations between the two sides continue.