Tony Khan Cannot Comment On Anything Involving CM Punk And The Elite

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan continues to stay mum on the situation involving CM Punk and The Elite. Punk stunned the wrestling world with his tirade during the post-All Out media scrum. Unprovoked, Punk launched into a rant on his former friend Colt Cabana and accused AEW EVPs of starting a rumor that he tried to get Cabana fired. He also hurled shots towards Hangman Page over "going into business for himself" during a promo in the buildup to the Double or Nothing pay-per-view back in May.

When Punk was done with the scrum, he went to the locker room and was eventually confronted by The Young Bucks. A fight broke out, with Kenny Omega and AEW producer Ace Steel also involved. Everyone who was a part of the brawl ended up being suspended. As one can imagine, there are potential legal ramifications over the incident, causing Khan to stay quiet about what transpired and what actions he will take. When pressed on the topic during an appearance on "The Ariel Helwani Show," Khan didn't go in-depth on what he plans to do in regards to Punk's future with AEW.

"I cannot share any of that with you," Khan said. "I appreciate and understand that you had to ask." Helwani continued to press the issue, but to no avail. "You can ask, I appreciate that you asked, but I cannot answer that my friend," Khan insisted. Khan was then asked about what happens next with Omega and The Young Bucks. A familiar answer was given. "The whole thing, I just can't talk about it," Khan said. "I don't wanna talk about it, but I understand what you gotta do."

