FTR's Next AAA Tag Title Defense Announced

Last night, it was revealed FTR would be going to NJPW to defend the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships on November 5, though no opponent was revealed. It would appear that those are not the only set of tag titles FTR will be defending coming up though.

At a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Lucha Libre AAA announced FTR will take on Dragon Lee and Dralistico with the AAA World Tag Team Titles on the line in Acupulco. The duo, who are brothers of AEW star Rush, earned their shot at the titles at TripleMania XXX: Mexico City, winning a four-way tag team match.

The December 28 match-up is a rematch of FTR's last bout in Mexico back in March. Originally scheduled to face the Lucha Brothers — Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix — FTR instead fought Lee and Dralistico; Fenix was unable to compete due to injury. Dax Hardwood and Cash Wheeler emerged victorious after interference by Penta distracted Lee, leading to Harwood scoring the roll-up pinfall.

AAA is advertising the Acapulco card as "Noche de Campeones (Night of Champions)," and FTR vs. Lee and Dralistico is only one of several major matches already scheduled. Also announced today, Hijo del Vikingo defends the AAA Mega Championship against Bandido in a first-time singles match; the two have competed in multi-man action several times, including the five-way match at TripleMania Regia last December where Vikingo won the vacant Mega Title.

A battle royal, featuring top star Pagano and lucha libre legend Vampiro, and a Marvel Lucha Libre match, where the first Marvel Champion is scheduled to be crowned, are also set. At this time, it is unknown if the event will air live on FITE TV or via tape delay.