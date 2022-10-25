FTR's Next Title Defense Teased

Since winning the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships at AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door back in June, FTR has carried those titles proudly in the U.S. and even defended them in the U.K. However, they have yet to defend the titles in Japan — until now.

On Monday night, New Japan Pro-Wrestling made a special announcement on Twitter regarding FTR and the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Titles: "FTR hit Osaka! Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are coming to Battle Autumn November 5! But who will they face? Watch Battle Autumn LIVE IN ENGLISH on New Japan World!"

NJPW's tweet also included a video from FTR, who hyped up their coming match while also confirming that their opponents are unknown at the moment. The duo stated that if New Japan couldn't find them suitable challengers, they would scour the world to find opponents themselves, declaring their intention to join Masahiro Chono and Great Muta, Hiroshi Hase and Muta, the Steiner Brothers, and Bam Bam Bigelow and Vader as one of the greatest tag teams in NJPW

As for opponents, there may be one team that's ready to step up to the plate. Shortly after the NJPW tweet was posted, United Empire's Jeff Cobb took to Twitter himself with a bit of passive-aggressiveness. "I'm glad they could fit a title defense in between their super busy AEW schedules, multiple AAA/ ROH/NJPW tag title defenses," he tweeted.

Cobb and his partner Great O'Khan lost the IWGP Tag Titles to FTR at the cross-promotional show. In addition, his UE stablemates Aussie Open were defeated by FTR earlier this month at NJPW Royal Quest II.