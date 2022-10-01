Dax Harwood Calls Out Tony Khan At NJPW Royal Quest II

FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) retained their IWGP Tag Team Titles against Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) during Night One of NJPW Royal Quest II.

After the tag team title match, Harwood sent out a clear message to AEW CEO Tony Khan.

"First things first, Tony Khan, we still work for you. Book us, brother," said Harwood.

FTR's last AEW match was at the All Out pay-per-view on September 4, where he teamed with Wardlow to face Jay Lethal and Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin). FTR only had one AEW match in August, which was them and Wardlow vs. Ren Jones, Silas Young, and Vic Capri on the August 31 edition of "Dynamite." The last and only time Harwood and Wheeler held the AEW Tag Team Titles was from September 2020 to July 2020.

FTR have been the IWGP Tag Team Champions since winning the titles at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door on June 26. They defeated United Empire (Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan) and Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta.

Besides the IWGP Tag Team Titles, FTR currently hold the ROH Tag Team Titles and the AAA Tag Team Titles.

The two-night NJPW Royal Quest II event is taking place at London's Crystal Place National Sports Center. Other matches during Night One were Will Ospreay vs. Shota Umino, Tomohiro Ishii and Kazuchika Okada vs. Zak Knight and Bad Dude Tito, and Hikuleo, Jado, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Tama Tonga vs. Gedo, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Jay White.