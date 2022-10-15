Dragon Lee And Dralistico Win AAA Tag Title Match Against FTR

It's been a busy week for FTR. They were successful on "AEW Rampage" this past Friday, defeating The Embassy alongside partner Shawn Spears in trios action, only to be attacked by the debuting Matt Taven and Mike Bennett afterward, seemingly setting up a match for FTR's IWGP and ROH Tag Team Titles. Now the duo also knows who they'll be defending the AAA World Tag Team Titles against next, and it will be with a team they're familiar with.

The brother tandem of Dragon Lee and Dralistico are officially the new number-one contenders for the AAA Tag Team Championships after they defeated the teams of Arez and Willie Mack, Myzteziz Jr. and Komander, and Latigo and Toxin in a four-way tag team match at TripleMania XXX: Mexico City. The bout, which opened FITE TV's broadcast of TripleMania, was all action from the word go, with Dralistico finally finishing it by pinning Toxin with a Double Underhook Piledriver.

As noted, Dragon Lee and Dralistico are no strangers to FTR, having previously challenged Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood for the AAA World Tag Team Championships at an AAA event back in March. FTR ultimately retained the titles following interference from Penta El Zero M, who attempted to attack FTR, only to be stopped by Lee. Amid a confrontation between the two, Harwood shoved Lee into Penta, then rolled Lee up to secure the win.

The match will serve as FTR's fifth defense of the AAA Tag Titles, which they will have held for a year tomorrow, and their first defense since April, when they retained the titles against the Young Bucks on "AEW Dynamite." As of this writing, no date has been given for when Lee and Dralistico vs. FTR will take place.