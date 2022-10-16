TripleMania XXX: Mexico City Results: Penta El Zero M Vs. Villano IV, Mask Vs. Mask

To celebrate their 30th year in the wrestling industry, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide decided to hold not one, not two, but three editions of their biggest show of the year, TripleMania, during 2022, along with a mask vs. mask tournament to round out the festivities. TripleMania XXX: Monterrey kicked things off back in April, followed by TripleMania XXX: Tijuana in June. Both shows led to TripleMania XXX: Mexico City this Saturday, headlined by Penta El Zero M vs. Villano IV in a mask vs. mask match, while also featuring AEW star Rey Fenix challenging Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship.

You can read the full results below.

Team Leyenda Americana defeated Team Terror Purpura in a Marvel Lucha Libre Showcase match on the pre-show.

Black Taurus won the Copa TripleMania on the pre-show. Among those who participated in the match was former AEW star Jack Evans, who made his first AAA appearance since 2019 in this match.

Dragon Lee & Dralistico defeated Arez & Willie Mack, Komander & Myzteziz Jr., and Latigo & Toxin. The win makes Lee and Dralistico the #1 contenders for the AAA World Tag Team Titles, held by FTR.

Taya Valkyrie defeated Kamille to retain the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship.

Konnan came out to cut a promo but was interrupted by Los Vipers, who laid him out with an attack.

Brian Cage, Johnny Caballero, and Sam Adonis defeated Bandido, Laredo Kid, Psycho Clown and Cuatrero, Forastero, and Sanson.

Pagano defeated Cibernetico in a Hair vs. Hair match. Cibernetico's head was shaved after the match.

Hijo del Vikingo defeated Rey Fenix to retain the AAA Mega Championship.

Penta El Zero M defeated Villano IV in a Mask vs. Mask match. Villano IV unmasked as Tomas Diaz Mendoza, 57 years old.