AEW Rampage Preview 6/9: Four-Way For Shot At Women's Title, The Acclaimed In Action

"AEW Rampage" will air in its standard time slot tonight on TNT, and the company has announced four matches for the hour-long show. That includes one with a major effect on the AEW Women's Championship scene, a pair of exhilarating trio matchups, and a former TNT Champion in action.

Dr. Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, Skye Blue, and Mercedes Martinez will clash in a four-way match tonight, and the winner will receive a shot at the AEW Women's World Championship currently held by Toni Storm. The match includes a pair of former world champs, an industry veteran who would surely love to become the AEW Women's World Champion, and an upstart who's shown unlimited potential in her appearances so far.

The Acclaimed will once again team with "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn, continuing their quest for the title currently held by The House of Black. Tonight, Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Gunn will compete against Spanish Announce Project, the trio consisting of Serpentico, Angelico, and Luther.

The other trios' match will see Bandido team up with the Lucha Bros, Penta El Cero Miedo and Rey Fenix, to take on Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty, and Big Bill of The Firm. It's likely that Matt Hardy will somehow get involved, as he recently took ownership of Page's contract.

Last but not least, Powerhouse Hobbs will have a match tonight. His opponent hasn't been announced, and it seems safe to say that Hobbs will look to dominate whoever steps up to the plate on this week's "Rampage."