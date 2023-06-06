Matt Hardy On Owning Ethan Page's AEW Contract: It's A 'Matt Fact'

For much of his time in All Elite Wrestling, Matt Hardy has found himself embroiled in feuds centered around contracts — whether it's his own, Private Party's, or most recently the contract of Ethan Page. On a recent episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," the AEW star discussed his current storyline with Page, and what his goal is as the holder of Page's contract.

"There [are] no rumors about it. That is [a] Matt Fact," Hardy stated regarding his ownership of Page's contract. "My mission is to try and make him a better quality human being, because I see a lot of potential in him. He's married, he's got a couple [of] kids, and he's a good father, but we just got to trim that ego down. We've got to trim that ego, we've gotta get that ego in check, and I think I can turn him into something special." Hardy joked that he sees Page as an "understudy," and teased that he'll be instructing the young star to perform a number of chores around the Hardy compound.

Hardy won control over Page's contract after he, his brother Jeff, and Isiah Kassidy defeated Page and Austin and Colten Gunn on the Buy-In at last week's Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Not too long ago, it was Page who held Hardy's contract, as well as that of Kassidy. However, the Hardy brothers and Kassidy, with the help of Hook, were able to win their freedom, and with some trickery, the group was able to gain control of Page's contract.

Since returning to AEW in April following a DUI arrest and a subsequent recovery process, Jeff Hardy has been paired up with his brother Matt on a regular basis. Additionally, the two have been working with Hook and Kassidy as allies, while Kassidy's tag team partner Marq Quen is dealing with an injury that's kept him out of action since late last year.

Storyline contract disputes have been a regular part of Hardy's presentation over the last several years. Hardy's contact, as well as that of Private Party, were once controlled by La Faccion Ingobernable, but that group sold the contracts to The Firm in October 2022. That storyline continues to play out, and it seems Hardy has hopes of turning Page's attitude around.