Jeff Hardy Returns To AEW TV For First Time Since DUI Arrest

Earlier this week, on Isiah Kassidy's YouTube vlog, Matt Hardy claimed that he and Kassidy would be pursuing the AEW World Tag Team Titles together, and also stated that his brother, Jeff Hardy, could be back in the ring in "six to eight weeks," having recently gotten eye surgery after spending months on the shelf getting sober and dealing with legal issues. Now, though, that appears to have been a deliberate misdirection, as Jeff returned on Wednesday night's edition of "Dynamite" to save his brother, Kassidy, and HOOK from an attack by The Firm after Matt revealed that HOOK's wins over Ethan Page freed Matt and Isiah from their contracts with the faction.

Jeff's music started playing during the beatdown, and he quickly hit the ring with what appeared to be a custom-painted steel chair. He sent Big Bill flying from the ring, nailed Lee Moriarty with the chair, hit "Taiga Style" with a Twist of Fate, and then went to the top rope to land the Swanton Bomb on him. After that, all four babyfaces celebrated as Jeff gave his regards to the crowd.

Jeff had copped a no-contest plea in February in the criminal court case stemming from his arrest for driving under the influence in June 2022. In March, on his podcast, Matt explained that while he understood fans' skepticism, the public should expect to see a new Jeff Hardy when he returns, one more dedicated to his sobriety.

"He just went into it with a different mentality," Matt explained. "He's never been this scared before."