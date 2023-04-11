Matt Hardy Suggests Jeff Hardy Could Be Back In AEW In A Couple Months

It is now rapidly approaching a year since wrestling fans last saw Jeff Hardy in a wrestling ring, and with good reason. The AEW star disappeared off TV in June after he was arrested for his third DUI in a matter of years, leading to a short trial, a trip to rehab, and serious questions about whether he would, or should, return to the ring. In addition, AEW owner Tony Khan suspended Jeff, stating he wouldn't return to the promotion until he completed treatment and maintained a level of sobriety for an undisclosed period of time.

But there now appears to be some positive developments regarding Jeff's pro wrestling future, coming from his brother, fellow AEW star Matt Hardy. In an appearance on AEW star Isiah Kassidy's vlog, Hardy was asked to give an update on his brother's well-being and delivered some good news.

"He's doing good, he's been taking care of himself for 9 months," Hardy said. "[It's] probably the hardest he's ever worked on himself, you know what I mean? His family is over the moon. His wife is tickled with him, the kids, it's just like a new guy. Even my wife ... Reby, says it."

He later added: "Jeff just had some eye surgery. His eyes were a little offsetted, probably from wear and tear, beating his body up. They had to work some ligaments and tendons in one of his eyes. So they corrected that surgery, and they said probably in five, six weeks, he should be okay. So I'm hoping after that, now that he's kind of putting this whole situation behind him, we'll see him back around soon ... You guys keep your fingers crossed. Six to eight weeks from now, hopefully, we can see some Jeff Hardy on AEW again."

