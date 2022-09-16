Backstage Update On Jeff Hardy's AEW Status

Jeff Hardy has not been seen on AEW television since June following his DUI arrest, and since that time he has been in rehab to recover from his addiction. However, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the wrestling veteran is expected to be out of rehab soon, and back inside the ring.

No time frame was given for exactly when he will be leaving rehab, or when fans can expect to see him wrestle again, but it is a major step towards the former WWE Champion making his return to action. His last match took place back at AEW's Double Or Nothing earlier this year when he and Matt Hardy teamed up to defeat The Young Bucks.

Hardy was arrested for a third DUI on June 13th, and following that Tony Khan suspended him from the company without pay because of his actions. The AEW President also made it clear that he could "only return to AEW upon successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety," which is what he has been working on ever since.

Jeff was referenced on "AEW Dynamite" this week when his brother challenged Darby Allin to a match, as he spoke about the encounter Allin and Jeff had in the past. Matt also teased an upcoming return for his brother, saying, "we're getting close to the point where we meet the new Jeff and we figure out his future and what he ends up doing."



Jeff pleaded "not guilty" to the charge against him, and a pre-trial hearing will be taking place in October in regards to the incident.