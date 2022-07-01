Jeff Hardy has pleaded not guilty to his recent DUI charge in Volusia County, Florida.

Hardy was arrested on June 13th for a DUI, marking the third time he’s been arrested for driving under the influence in 10 years. Hardy’s blood-alcohol level was reported to be more than three times the legal limit.

The evening before his arrest, Hardy had spent it at the SlamDown VII convention in Orlando, FL.

According to PWInsider, Hardy filed a written plea of not guilty on June 28th. Hardy is scheduled to be arraigned on July 5th.

It was also reported that the AEW star entered a rehab facility on June 21st.

As previously noted, AEW CEO Tony Khan suspended Hardy without pay until he’s able to maintain his sobriety for an undisclosed amount of time.

Jeff Hardy was released by WWE on December 9th, 2021, following Hardy walking out through the crowd after finishing his part in a match at a live event. Before his release, WWE had reportedly requested Hardy place himself in rebab.

After his non-compete clause expired, Hardy signed with AEW and made his “AEW Dynamite” debut on March 9.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

