Jeff Hardy ran into trouble with Florida law enforcement on Monday. Hardy was arrested in Volusia County, FL for “DUI Alcohol/Drugs 3rd Offense within 10 years,” “Driving While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked” and “Violating Restrictions Placed On Driver’s License.”

According to Volusia County records, Hardy was booked on June 13th at 12:45 pm local time and is still in custody as of publication. All three charges are felony counts, with Hardy currently being held on a bond that totals $3,500 ($2,500 for the DUI, and $500 apiece for the license violations). According to the County Clerk’s office, Hardy is scheduled for a court appearance on Tuesday at 1:30 pm local time.

There is no word on what Hardy was under the influence of, with the report not specifying if it was alcohol or drugs.

Jeff Hardy was arrested earlier today. Full story on the site momentarilly. Below is his mugshot. pic.twitter.com/UMlkSDn4r7 — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) June 13, 2022

As the DUI charge notes, this is Hardy’s 3rd offense within the past 10 years, which adds to the severity of the charge. Hardy has faced numerous legal troubles in the past. A 2011 arrest for drug trafficking led to 10 days in jail for the former-WWE Champion, which Hardy served in full. Hardy was arrested twice in 2019, once in July for public intoxication, and then again in October for driving while impaired. The two 2019 arrests are the charges that added severity to Hardy’s DUI.

A multi-time world champion in IMPACT and WWE, Hardy was released from WWE earlier this year after reports of erratic behavior and signed with All Elite Wrestling in March, where he reunited with his brother Matt. Hardy is scheduled for a ladder match on this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

