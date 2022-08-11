Jeff Hardy's DUI Hearing Pushed Back
It might shock one to know that there are a lot of wrestling-related court cases going on in Volusia County, Florida these days, all revolving around DUI. First, there's Tammy Sytch, the WWE Hall of Famer who is currently awaiting trial for several charges, most notably DUI manslaughter. And then there's AEW star Jeff Hardy, who was arrested in June on three charges, including a felony charge for his third DUI within ten years, following two prior arrests for the charge in 2019.
As many will recall, Hardy was arrested the night after attending a wrestling convention in Orlando, where a video showed him drinking during a concert set. Authorities say his blood alcohol level was three times over the legal limit when he was arrested. He would later issue a written plea of not guilty on all charges. Hardy has been suspended indefinitely by AEW since then, with AEW Owner and CEO Tony Khan declaring Hardy can't return to the promotion until he completes treatment and maintains sobriety for an undisclosed amount of time. Hardy's brother, AEW star Matt Hardy, later stated that Jeff entered treatment.
Hardy's Next Court Appearance
So what comes next for Hardy? According to PWInsider, not a whole lot. The upcoming hearing Hardy scheduled for August 17 has been moved back sixty days. This comes after Hardy's lawyers filed a motion on Wednesday, waving Hardy's right to a speedy trial. Coincidentally, this is a similar tactic to the one used by Sytch and her defense, who also waved their right to a speedy trial earlier this month.
PWInsider further reported that the prosecution had no objection regarding Hardy's motion. While the rescheduled date for the hearing hasn't been locked in, the sixty-day time period would put Hardy's next court appearance in early October. It should also be noted that this is now the third time this hearing for Hardy has been rescheduled. The hearing was initially scheduled for July 5, only to pass without occurring, and again on August 2, before it was rescheduled again for August 17.