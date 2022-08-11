Jeff Hardy's DUI Hearing Pushed Back

It might shock one to know that there are a lot of wrestling-related court cases going on in Volusia County, Florida these days, all revolving around DUI. First, there's Tammy Sytch, the WWE Hall of Famer who is currently awaiting trial for several charges, most notably DUI manslaughter. And then there's AEW star Jeff Hardy, who was arrested in June on three charges, including a felony charge for his third DUI within ten years, following two prior arrests for the charge in 2019.

As many will recall, Hardy was arrested the night after attending a wrestling convention in Orlando, where a video showed him drinking during a concert set. Authorities say his blood alcohol level was three times over the legal limit when he was arrested. He would later issue a written plea of not guilty on all charges. Hardy has been suspended indefinitely by AEW since then, with AEW Owner and CEO Tony Khan declaring Hardy can't return to the promotion until he completes treatment and maintains sobriety for an undisclosed amount of time. Hardy's brother, AEW star Matt Hardy, later stated that Jeff entered treatment.