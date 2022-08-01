It was two weeks ago today that Jeff Hardy was ordered to appear in court for an arraignment on August 2, according to a notice on the Volusia County, Florida, Clerk of Circuit Court’s website. Now a new update suggests that yet another change has been made.

According to PWInsider, Hardy’s arraignment has now been waived by the circuit court as of Wednesday, July 27, and will no longer take place. The reason given was Hardy’s written plea of not guilty, which was submitted by Hardy on June 28. A pre-trial conference will now take place on August 17 and is scheduled to take place at 8:30 in the morning.

It should be noted that Hardy was originally supposed to appear in court on July 5, just days after his not guilty plea was issued. However, the Volusia County court was unable to confirm to Wrestling Inc. that the hearing took place that day, and it was later determined the day came and went without the hearing, prompting it to be rescheduled for this Tuesday.

Hardy was arrested on the morning June 13 on three charges, including DUI; because it was Hardy’s third arrest for DUI in the last ten years, he is being charged with a felony. The AEW star had previously been arrested for DUI twice in 2019, while he was working for WWE. Hardy had attended a wrestling convention the previous night and a video later surfaced showing him drinking. His blood alcohol level was reported to be more than three times over the legal limit.

Shortly after his arrest, AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan announced that Hardy had been suspended indefinitely by AEW and would not be able to return to the promotion until he completed treatment and maintained his sobriety for an undisclosed period of time. Khan has since confirmed that Hardy has entered treatment.

