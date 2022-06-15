More and more details have continued to trickle in regarding Jeff Hardy’s arrest Monday morning for DUI, including a video that appears to show Hardy drinking whiskey. Posted on Reddit’s Squared Circle forum Wednesday morning, the video shows Hardy, during the middle of a concert set, taking a sip of a drink before launching into a song. The drink is a light brown color, the shade of whiskey, and just before he takes the microphone another voice, which is barely audible, can be heard off-screen saying something that sounds like the word “whiskey,” to which Jeff seems to nod in agreeance.

“Whiskey is my best friend, and my worst enemy,” Hardy told the crowd after putting down the drink.

As has been previously reported, Hardy performed a concert on Sunday evening at a Dave & Busters in Orlando, Florida, as part of the SlamDown VII wrestling convention. The website for the event shows that Hardy’s concert took place from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. EST, essentially making up the last part of the convention, which was scheduled to run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

There is potentially huge significance to this video, a report on Tuesday stated Hardy’s brother, Matt Hardy, returned him to his hotel room “safe and sound” following the convention. In a TikTok video that made the rounds on social media, Reby went as far as to reveal that she had asked promoters of the convention not to serve alcohol to Jeff.

Wrestling Inc. has reached out to Matt Hardy and the promotion behind SlamDown VII regarding Jeff Hardy’s condition during the event and has not received a response at this time. Updates will be provided if Wrestling Inc. receives a comment from any of the involved parties.

As previously noted, Jeff Hardy was suspended without pay by AEW yesterday, with AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan noting Hardy could only return after he completed treatment and maintained sobriety for an undisclosed period. It is also expected Jeff Hardy will miss AAA TripleMania XXX: Tijuana this weekend, though no formal announcement has been made at this time.

