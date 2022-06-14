We are now past 24 hours since Jeff Hardy was arrested in Florida for DUI, and the news has hardly slowed down since then, with dashcam footage of the arrest being released, Hardy’s hearing being canceled then rescheduled, and ultimately AEW suspending Hardy without pay. But still, some questions remain unanswered, like where was Matt Hardy when this all went down?

According to a new report by Fightful Select, Matt Hardy was indeed with Jeff on Sunday evening, when the two attended a wrestling convention following Jeff’s concert at a Dave and Busters. The report went on to state that Matt left with his family for a flight back to North Carolina before the night was through. Fightful stressed however that Matt didn’t leave until he made sure Jeff got back to his hotel room safe and sound.

Fans have also asked about footage of Hardy’s arrest, where the AEW star told officers he was scheduled for a doctor’s appointment in regards to brain scans for his head. Fightful reached out to AEW regarding Hardy’s comments but received no comment. A source told Fightful that, from a legal perspective, it was unlikely AEW would ever comment on it.

If Hardy had a doctor’s appointment, it was unlikely that day, as a drive from Orlando to his home in North Carolina would’ve taken him anywhere from 8 to 9 hours to complete. Time, in general, has been a confusing aspect of this story, thought Fightful was able to confirm that Hardy was arrested at 9:54 in the morning and booked nearly three hours later at 12:45 p.m., rather than 12:45 a.m. as originally thought.

Perhaps the most startling revelation of the Fightful report however was that Jeff Hardy had maintained a physical license that he used to rent vehicles, despite his license having been suspended following his second DUI arrest of 2019. Fightful noted that because of this, Hardy has had no issues renting vehicles over the last several years, from his time in WWE to joining AEW earlier this year, despite his legal problems.

As noted earlier, Hardy is suspended without pay by AEW until he completes treatment and maintains his sobriety. The Hardys match on “AEW Dynamite: Road Rager” tomorrow has been reworked, and it is expected Jeff will be removed from the main event of TripleMania XXX: Tijuana this Saturday, where he and Matt were scheduled to face Dragon Lee and Dralistico.

