Jeff Hardy is set to be arraigned after being arrested and charged on three counts, including driving under the influence.

Hardy was arrested on Monday, June 13th, and was eventually released from jail after posting a bond of $3,500. Hardy was originally set to stand before a judge on Tuesday, but that hearing was rescheduled. The Volusia County, FL County Clerk’s Office records now list Hardy’s hearing as being scheduled for July 5th, at 2:30 pm local time.

Due to this being Hardy’s third arrest for DUI in the last ten years, under Florida law, he could be looking at up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Hardy was arrested on Monday morning after he was seen swerving along I-95 in a white Dodge Challenger. Dashcam footage shows that Hardy was clearly intoxicated in his encounter with law enforcement, and he failed a field sobriety test. Officers administered a breathalyzer twice and received readings of 0.294 and 0.291 respectively, both over three times the legal limit of 0.08.

Originally scheduled for a ladder match this Wednesday, All Elite Wrestling has suspended Hardy without pay and will not allow him to return without a proven commitment to sobriety.

Hardy signed with AEW earlier this year, after being released from WWE amidst a cloud of controversy about the wrestler’s mental and physical shape. Hardy was sent home from a live event due to erratic behavior and reportedly turned down an offer from WWE for rehabilitation before his release. According to Jeff’s brother Matt, while they offered, WWE didn’t feel the need for rehab was immediate, and that Matt agreed at the time.

