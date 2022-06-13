New details have emerged in the latest arrest of AEW wrestler Jeff Hardy.

Numerous reports have now come out about Jeff Hardy’s condition during his arrest for DUI, as well as driving with a suspended license. ESPN’s Marc Raimondi cited the Florida Highway Patrol arrest report, which described Hardy as “in a stupor and confused,” after being pulled over for “swerving” and “‘running off’ the roadway.”

Raimondi continued that the report described Hardy as “unsteady and smelled of alcohol.” He also could not complete “any portion” of the field sobriety tests. According to Raimondi, officers administered two breathalyzers, one reading 0.294 and the second reading 0.291, both staggeringly over the legal limit of 0.08.

Officers administered a breath test and Hardy’s first sample read 0.294 of blood-alcohol content. A second sample read 0.291. The legal limit to drive in Florida is .08. — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) June 13, 2022

POST Wrestling also found more details from Trooper Zach Steiner’s arrest report. Hardy was traveling along 1-95 in a white Dodge Charger, when Steiner pulled him over and, according to the police report, arrested Hardy “without incident.” The report also notes that four 911 calls were placed about the Dodge Charger’s reckless driving.

While the report states that Hardy was arrested “without incident,” it was noted that Steiner had difficulty putting the vehicle in park, causing the car to initially roll a bit, as well as trouble unlocking the car doors. According to Steiner, Hardy told the officer that he had been drinking, and agreed to a field sobriety test, which Hardy went on to fail. According to Raimondi’s timeline of events, it was after the field sobriety test that officers administered the breathalyzer.

The AEW star had spent the previous evening performing an acoustic set, as well as attending the SlamDown VII convention in Orlando, FL. Hardy was arrested around 12:30 am the following morning

Hardy is scheduled for a hearing on Tuesday at 1:30 pm local time. As of publication, Hardy is still in custody in Volusia County, FL. Hardy was scheduled to compete this Wednesday in a ladder match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts