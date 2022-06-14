Following his arrest on June 13 in Volusia County, FL, dashcam footage has now been released by TMZ showing three police officers initially pulling their guns out on Jeff Hardy.

The video shows that when officers eventually retrieved Hardy from the driver’s seat on a busy highway, the AEW star is questioned about why he had been pulled over. The highway patrol officer in charge questioned The Charismatic Enigma, who was sat on the concrete floor, stating that “several 911 calls” had been received and that Hardy’s driving was “all over the road.”

Hardy was ultimately advised to sit on the front of the police car, but as he got up, he stumbled and almost fell back down. As the conversation continued, the former WWE Champion disclosed that he had a doctor’s appointment coming up for a “brain scan.” Hardy was then pushed about the smell of alcohol emanating from him, with the 44-year-old stating that he had drank “double shots of fireball.” In a different location, which appeared to be a nearby car park, Hardy underwent a further sobriety evaluation, which ultimately led to him being cuffed and arrested at 9:54 am ET for the offense of DUI.

According to Volusia County records, Hardy was taken into custody and booked at 12:45 pm ET, but he was eventually bonded out of jail at 07:07 pm ET by paying $3,500. He was set to appear in court today (June 14), but following an update from PWInsider, the court appearance is listed as “canceled.”

Hardy’s violations include, “DUI Alcohol/Drugs 3rd Offense within 10 years,” “Driving While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked” and “Violating Restrictions Placed On Driver’s License.” Hardy has faced numerous legal troubles in the past, with his most recent offenses occurring in 2019 when he was arrested for public intoxication and driving while impaired.

Hardy was released by WWE in December 2021, following an unusual incident where The Charismatic Enigma hopped the guardrail during a house show match in Edinburg, Texas, and never returned. It was reported that WWE offered him the chance to take advantage of their provided substance abuse rehab, but Hardy declined and was ultimately let go. He eventually signed for Tony Khan’s All Elite Wrestling and made his debut on March 9 during an episode of “Dynamite.”

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]