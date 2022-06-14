Jeff Hardy was reportedly bonded out of jail in Volusia County, Florida on Monday evening at 7:07 pm ET, paying a $3,500 bond via the assistance of a bail bondsman.

In an update from PWInsider, Hardy was slated to appear in court Tuesday at 1:30 pm ET, but that appearance is currently listed as “canceled.” No reason has been provided as to the reason for the cancelation.

Hardy was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning for the counts of “DUI Alcohol/Drugs 3rd Offense within 10 years,” “Driving While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked” and “Violating Restrictions Placed On Driver’s License.”

According to Volusia County records, Hardy was booked Monday at 12:45 pm local time and was scheduled for a court appearance Tuesday at 1:30 pm local time. However, as noted in the aforementioned report, the court appearance is no longer scheduled.

As reported earlier by ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, the Florida Highway Patrol arrest report described Hardy as “in a stupor and confused” after being pulled over for “swerving” and “‘running off’ the roadway.”

The report added that Hardy was “unsteady and smelled of alcohol” and could not complete “any portion” of the field sobriety tests. Two officers reportedly administered two breathalyzers, one reading 0.294 and the second reading 0.291, both staggeringly over the legal limit of 0.08.

According to POST Wrestling, Hardy was traveling along 1-95 in a white Dodge Charger when he was pulled over by Trooper Zach Steiner “without incident.” It was also noted that four 911 calls were placed regarding Hardy’s reckless driving.

Jeff Hardy has faced a plethora of legal troubles over the years. In 2011, he was arrested for drug trafficking for which he served 10 days in jail. In 2019, he was arrested on two separate occasions, once in July for public intoxication, and then again in October for driving while impaired. The two 2019 arrests add severity to Hardy’s current DUI charge, which was mentioned in Monday’s Florida Highway Patrol arrest report.

The Hardys, Jeff & Matt, were slated to take on Young Bucks and Jurassic Express (c) in a three-way ladder match for AEW World Tag Team Titles this Wednesday on “Dynamite,” but that match is no longer being advertised by AEW.

Jeff Hardy was arrested earlier today. Full story on the site momentarilly. Below is his mugshot. pic.twitter.com/UMlkSDn4r7 — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) June 13, 2022

