As the wrestling world continues to react to the news that Jeff Hardy has been arrested for DUI, some are wondering about the immediate future of Hardy in AEW, in particular this Wednesday night. It was announced last week that Hardy and his brother, Matt Hardy, would take on The Young Bucks and Jurassic Express in a three-way ladder match, with Jurassic Express’ AEW Tag Team Championships on the line.

Will the match still happen? A recent tweet by AEW suggests the answer is no. At 4:38 EST this afternoon, AEW released a tweet promoting this Wednesday’s “AEW Dynamite” episode, including Ethan Page vs. Miro, Wardlow vs. 20 Security Guards, and Ortiz vs. Chris Jericho in a hair vs. hair match. The three-way ladder match, however, was no longer promoted, despite having been promoted two hours earlier.

While it hasn’t been officially confirmed, AEW’s lack of promotion for the match is the first indication that the ladder match will be canceled, or at the very least re-worked. As of this writing, AEW nor AEW owner nor CEO Tony Khan have commented on Hardy’s arrest.

Hardy had been out for several weeks after he was reportedly knocked out during the Hardys’ match with The Young Bucks at AEW Double or Nothing. Matt and Jeff ultimately won the match, setting themselves up for a future AEW World Tag Team Championship match in the process. Even before the match, there was speculation that Hardy was banged up following an intense No DQ match with Darby Allin in the Owen Hart Cup tournament weeks prior.

This is the third time Hardy has been arrested for DUI in the past three years. His previous arrest took place in October of 2019 while he was still wrestling for WWE, his second arrest for DUI in less than three months. It has been reported Hardy performed an acoustic set and attended a wrestling convention just hours before his arrest early Monday morning.

