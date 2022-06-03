At this past weekend’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view, many viewers noticed Jeff Hardy looking considerably out of it through most of his tag team match against the Young Bucks. It was later announced that Hardy would no longer be taking place in a scheduled match on Wednesday’s “AEW Dynamite,” furthering fan suspicion that he might be hurt. His brother and tag team partner, Matt Hardy, provided an explanation on the latest episode of “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy”

“I was happy with the match, especially considering very early on in the match Jeff was almost knocked out,” Matt said. “He got hurt pretty bad, that’s why [he was] pulled from the match in Los Angeles, obviously, so he was kind of running on fumes going through the match. So he held up his end of the bargain pretty good in the big scheme of things.”

Nobody is exactly sure when or now Jeff was injured — especially not Jeff himself — but according to Matt, he and the Young Bucks were able to keep things on track thanks to their experience in the ring.

“[Jeff] doesn’t remember the match at all after that happened,” Matt said. “He was literally just a vessel being given directions throughout this match, to kinda do what he was supposed to do. So considering he got really knocked loopy terribly at some point earlier in the match, he still did pretty good … If you look at that Swanton he does on the stairs, he still does it perfectly.”

This isn’t the first head injury suffered by a Hardy on an AEW pay-per-view, though the first incident was more dramatic. Back in 2020, at the company’s All Out show, Matt hit his head on concrete and was noticeably impaired during a match with Sammy Guevara. Like his brother, Matt finished his match despite the injury, with AEW later claiming he had cleared their concussion protocols.

