Matt Hardy has reportedly been released from the hospital this afternoon after last night's rough fall at AEW All Out.

F4Wonline's Bryan Alvarez reportedly earlier on Twitter, that Hardy was doing "a lot better today." Dave Meltzer has since reported, "am told Matt Hardy was released from the hospital."

Early in the Broken Rules Match against Sammy Guevara, the two went on a raised scissor lift and Hardy got speared off it, going down towards two tables. Unfortunately, the two missed the first table completely and Hardy landed hard on the concrete. It was clear Hardy was out of it as the referee held up the "X" sign for help.

"I was concerned that Matt could be hurt," AEW President Tony Khan said on the post-show media scrum. "I rang the bell to pause the match. When the doctor checked him, he passed him and cleared him on the concussion protocol."

Hardy and Guevara finished out the match with the two climbing some scaffolding and Hardy shoving Guevara off for the win when Guevara didn't answer the referee's ten-count. Had Hardy lost, he was supposed to leave AEW.

Reby Hardy has since called out everyone involved for how the situation was handled.

"Let me be absolutely f---ing clear," Reby wrote on Twitter, her tweets are currently protected so only certain followers can see them. "There is NOTHING entertaining about a concussion. Shame on everyone in that goddamn building."

This morning, Reby gave an update that Matt stayed overnight for additional imagining to be done after his CT scan, noting he had a "1000% concussion. Anyone with eyes could have told you that though."

