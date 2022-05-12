Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite finished up with a wild ‘anything goes’ match between Jeff Hardy and Darby Allin to advance to the semifinals in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Recently signed AEW star Jeff Hardy ended up victorious over former TNT Champion Darby Allin when all was said and done. Hardy and Darby didn’t disappoint when delivering several high-flying spots throughout the match, but it was a quick crucifix pin that got Jeff Hardy the victory tonight.

Earlier tonight, Darby delivered a promo where he said how fans didn’t want anything more than a wild, daredevil match between the two men, so he asked that Tony Khan make it ‘anything goes’. It was revealed later in the program that was approved by Tony and the two men had no restrictions in the bout.

With his victory, Jeff Hardy will move on to the semifinal round and face the leader of the Undisputed Elite, Adam Cole. Other matches on the men’s side of the tournament that we will see include Rey Fenix vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Samoa Joe vs. ‘The Joker’, a surprise entrant revealed at the time of the match.

The tournament finals will be held at AEW Double Or Nothing on May 29 in Las Vegas, and Dr. Martha Hart will be there live to present the Owen Cup trophy to the winners.

.@JEFFHARDYBRAND has arrived for the #OwenHart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinals main event match LIVE on #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/ihAYjyRRq7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 12, 2022

And @DarbyAllin wasting absolutely no time, gettting straight into things here on #AEWDynamite! We are LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/1t5GOAzGzW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 12, 2022

.@DarbyAllin lands on the hardest part of the ring with the Coffin Drop attempt! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/FlcBKDZTmI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 12, 2022

.@JEFFHARDYBRAND's Swanton Bomb met the cold metal steps as @DarbyAllin moves out of the way at the last second! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/zpUfZ3I8T2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 12, 2022

And @JEFFHARDYBRAND counters the Coffin Drop into the victory! He advances in the #OwenHart Foundation Men's Tournament and will face @adamcolepro next Wednesday at #AEWDynamite on #WildCardWednesday! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/wJCXQTnNll — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 12, 2022

