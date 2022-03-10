AEW President Tony Khan has confirmed via Twitter that Jeff Hardy is now All Elite.

On this week’s AEW Dynamite, Jeff saved his brother, Matt Hardy, from a beat down at the hands of Andrade El Idolo, The Butcher, The Blade and Private Party of the Hardy Family Office faction.

The segment ended with the reunited Hardy Boyz standing across the ring from Sting & Darby Allin, who had earlier tried to save Matt from the HFO assault.

Jeff Hardy made his AEW debut using his popular “Loaded” theme song, which he used in WWE for several decades. As noted earlier, the AEW acquired the license for the theme that was never owned by WWE.

It appears the Hardy Boyz could be feuding with Sting & Allin going forward. You can see Tony Khan’s tweet below, along with reactions from several AEW stars.

Evil Uno is co-workers with Jeff Hardy — EVIL UNO of DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) March 10, 2022

I rewatched Jeff Hardy make his debut about 20 times!! … and only Brother Nero could dance down the ramp during a 6 on 4 disadvantage and successfully kick everyone ass!! #AEWDynamite — Capt. Shawn Dean (@ShawnDean773) March 10, 2022

Seeing Jeff Hardy do his dance will never get old #AEWDynamite — BigShottyLee (@BigShottyLee) March 10, 2022

JEFF HARDY!!!!!! Hell yeah LFG!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #AEWDynamite — Red Velvet (@Thee_Red_Velvet) March 10, 2022

