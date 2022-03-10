AEW President Tony Khan has confirmed via Twitter that Jeff Hardy is now All Elite.

On this week’s AEW Dynamite, Jeff saved his brother, Matt Hardy, from a beat down at the hands of Andrade El Idolo, The Butcher, The Blade and Private Party of the Hardy Family Office faction.

The segment ended with the reunited Hardy Boyz standing across the ring from Sting & Darby Allin, who had earlier tried to save Matt from the HFO assault.

Jeff Hardy made his AEW debut using his popular “Loaded” theme song, which he used in WWE for several decades. As noted earlier, the AEW acquired the license for the theme that was never owned by WWE.

It appears the Hardy Boyz could be feuding with Sting & Allin going forward. You can see Tony Khan’s tweet below, along with reactions from several AEW stars.

