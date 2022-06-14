With Jeff Hardy’s status in AEW for the foreseeable future now known, the question became what would AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan do on “AEW Dynamite: Road Rager” with the Hardys all but removed from the show. As it turns out, the answer was to go big.

Over the course of a half an hour, Khan announced three high-profile matches for tomorrow’s “Dynamite”, the first between a top AEW tag team star and a top New Japan star.

“After weeks of fighting between Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions FTR and New Japan’s United Empire, 2 of the world’s best go 1-on-1!” Khan tweeted. “Dax Harwood vs Will Ospreay, LIVE tomorrow night on TBS!”

Nearly twenty minutes later, Khan then revealed a simple change to the AEW World Tag Team Championship match the Hardys were supposed to be a part of.

“AEW World Tag Team Champions Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus will defend the belts vs. their longtime rivals, former champions The Young Bucks in a Ladder Match LIVE tomorrow night on Dynamite on TBS!” Khan tweeted.

Finally, Khan announced one last match, a rematch in the AEW women’s division from the Owen Hart Cup tournament.

“Following pointed remarks on Rampage by The Doctor directed at her bitter rival, they’ll fight 1-on-1 at Road Rager!” Khan tweeted. “Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker. LIVE tomorrow night on Dynamite on TBS!”

The two new matches and reshaped tag team title match join Wardlow vs. 20 security guards and a hair vs. hair match between Chris Jericho and Ortiz in rounding out the “Road Rager” card. With Forbidden Door on the horizon, it’s expected that a few matches for the event will be announced as well.

As Tony Khan stated, “AEW Dynamite: Road Rager” will air tomorrow night live from St. Louis, Missouri, only on TBS.

