Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D has earned her way into the finals for the women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Tonight’s AEW “Dynamite” featured a semifinal match in the women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament when Britt Baker and Toni Storm went one-on-one. The match seemed to be basically split down the middle throughout, with each woman trading strikes, technical moves, and submission holds. Near the end of the match, Storm’s nose was accidentally busted open and was tinged with blood throughout the conclusion.

Jamie Hayter came down to the ring and it was unclear if she was still 100% on Baker’s side or had mapped out a new plan. The ending saw Storm and Baker trade more reversals until Baker rolled up Storm, and as the ref was looking down at her shoulders, the D.M.D grabbed the ropes and cheated to get the 3. It looked as though Hayter was running to ringside to help give her even more leverage on the pin, but she instead just cheered Baker on.

In the previous rounds of the Owen Hart Cup, Britt defeated former WWE NXT star Danielle Kamela in the qualifying round and Maki Itoh in the quarterfinals.

The former AEW Women’s Champion now advances to AEW “Double Or Nothing” this Sunday in the finals of the women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. She will face either Ruby Soho or Krist Statlander, whichever woman wins the semifinal match on this Friday’s AEW “Rampage”. Dr. Martha Hart, Owen’s widow, will be at the pay-per-view this weekend to present the Owen Cup trophy to the winners.

Dr @realbrittbaker DMD has stolen the victory and advances to the #OwenHart Foundation Tournament finals this Sunday at #AEWDoN Double or Nothing! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/YowjUPIRkW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2022

