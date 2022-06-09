Will Ospreay has arrived in All Elite Wrestling

During tonight’s episode of AEW “Dynamite”, Trent Beretta of Roppongi Vice came down to the ring and expressed his disappointment in how the team’s ROH Tag Team Title match against FTR turned out on the May 25 “Dynamite”. That night, the tag match looked to be nearing its conclusion as Trent and Rocky Romero hit a Strong Zero on Dax Harwood, but suddenly, Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan from NJPW’s United Empire interfered and caused a disqualification.

Trent continued expressing his disappointment and a desire for a rematch when FTR came down to the ring. They explained how it isn’t their fault the match turned out the way it did, so if he’s mad at anyone, it should be United Empire. He even went as far as calling the tag team “Will Ospreay’s b*tch boys”, which seemed to be just enough to get the group’s attention.

That is when the United Empire music hit and their leader, Will Ospreay, emerged from the back to get the attention of the men in the ring. As FTR and Trent were distracted, Aussie Open and Aaron Henare stormed the ring and attacked them from behind.

This looks to be leading to some sort of big tag team bout at “Forbidden Door”, but they have yet to announce any official match. Say tuned for updates.

