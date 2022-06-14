It’s only been a day since AEW star Jeff Hardy’s arrest for DUI and two other charges became public knowledge, and it was expected that Hardy would be in court today for a hearing regarding the matter. But as the wrestling world continues to react to new information, the hearing itself appears to be off the books.

A look at Hardy’s case in Volusia County, Florida’s court records shows that Hardy’s hearing, which was scheduled for this afternoon at 1:30 EST, has instead been canceled. No other court dates are listed in the records, indicating that the hearing hasn’t been postponed or moved to another date. In addition, no reason is given as to why Hardy’s hearing was canceled.

The case file also confirms reports that Hardy was booked on three separate charges, including driving while his license was suspended/revoked, violation of restrictions placed on his driver’s license, and DUI. While the first two charges are misdemeanors, the third charge is a felony due to it being Hardy’s third arrest for a DUI in the last ten years. He was arrested twice for DUI within three months in 2019.

As previously noted, Hardy was arrested on Monday morning after he had performed a concert at an Orlando, Florida Dave & Busters the night before; he followed the concert by appearing at a local wrestling convention. Hardy’s blood-alcohol level was reported to be more than three times the legal limit, and dashcam footage of the arrest has shown Hardy inebriated.

Before his arrest, Hardy and his brother, Matt Hardy, were scheduled to challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Championships in a three-way ladder match this Wednesday on “AEW Dynamite.” AEW stopped promoting the match yesterday afternoon. While AEW has yet to comment on the situation, Matt Hardy issued a statement earlier today on his brother’s arrest and continued battle with drug and alcohol addiction.

