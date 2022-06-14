Matt Hardy has issued his first statement since his brother Jeff Hardy was arrested yesterday morning in Volusia County, FL. Jeff was pulled over and later incarcerated following several charges which included his third DUI in ten years and on Tuesday his older brother took to Twitter to comment on the well-being of his brother.

“It was disheartening to hear the news about my brother yesterday,” Matt tweeted. “Recovery isn’t a linear process & I’ll continue doing whatever I can to help my brother be healthy. Being healthy & well is the most important thing for Jeff, his wife, his children & our family at this time.”

Jeff was bonded out of jail on Monday evening after paying $3,500 bond via the assistance of a bail bondsman. According to PWInsider, Hardy was slated for a court appearance later today, but that court appearance is currently listed as canceled.

The Hardys were set to participate in a three-way ladder match this Wednesday at “AEW Road Rager” for the Tag Team Titles against The Young Bucks and the Champions Jungle Express, but since Jeff’s arrest, that match has been pulled. In addition, it’s being reported that AEW has requested WarnerMedia to remove Hardy from any promotional material moving forward.

Matt and Jeff were also scheduled to compete at AAA TripleMania against Dragon Lee and Dralistico, but that match has also been pulled. Dave Meltzer is reporting that AAA would still like Matt Hardy to compete on the card and would ultimately like to find him a new partner to work with.

Jeff Hardy first showed up in AEW on the March 9 episode of “AEW Dynamite” in an effort to help his brother Matt. He has since competed in tag matches and was a singles participant in the Owen Hart Cup. The last match he worked was a tag team match against The Young Bucks at Double or Nothing.

