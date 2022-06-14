As noted earlier, AEW is no longer advertising the three-way ladder match for the AEW World Tag Team Titles this Wednesday on “Dynamite,” where the Jurrasic Express were slated to defend against Young Bucks and The Hardys.

In an update from Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, while AEW has not said anything publicly, they have asked WarnerMedia “to stop all promotion of Jeff Hardy in any commercials or anywhere else immediately.”

Meltzer added that there is also uncertainty with regards to the main event of AAA’s TripleMania this Saturday in Tijuana, where The Hardys were supposed to wrestle Dragon Lee & Dralistico. Meltzer noted that if The Hardys are pulled from the bout, FTR are likely to take their place and defend the AAA World Tag Team Titles against Lee & Dralistico. “But then we have to open up the can of worms of FTR wrestling at Forbidden Door and also on an AAA show a week apart, because of the New Japan/CMLL relationship,” Meltzer added.

Shortly after news broke of Jeff Hardy’s arrest on Monday, AEW released a tweet promoting the matches for Wednesday’s “Dynamite,” including Ethan Page vs. Miro, Wardlow vs. 20 Security Guards, and Ortiz vs. Chris Jericho in a hair vs. hair match. However, there was no mention of the tag title match in the tweet.

Jeff was reportedly bonded out of jail Monday evening at 7:07 pm ET, paying a $3,500 bond via the assistance of a bail bondsman. He was previously slated to appear in court Tuesday at 1:30 pm ET, but that appearance is currently listed as “canceled.”

Jeff made his AEW debut on the March 9 “Dynamite” immediately after the expiration of his 90-day WWE non-compete clause.

