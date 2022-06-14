AAA are still hoping to have Matt Hardy involved in the main event of TripleMania this weekend, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of “Wrestling Observer Radio.”

The Hardy were scheduled to compete in the main event of the show this Saturday in Tijuana against Dragon Lee and Dralistico, but that match is now up in the air due to the recent news of Jeff Hardy being arrested for a DUI emerging. But, the company does still want Matt to be involved, and they would ideally like to find a new partner for him.

As of now, nobody has been determined for that, as it is short notice for someone to make that trip, but they have reportedly asked for a bunch of guys as AAA are hopeful of making this match work still. There is still no confirmation on the match happening though, including Matt’s status.

Jeff was reportedly bonded out of jail Monday evening with a $3,500 bond being paid via the assistance of a bail bondsman. He was previously slated to appear in court Tuesday at 1:30 pm ET, but that appearance is currently listed as “canceled.”

The Hardys were originally scheduled to compete at “AEW Dynamite” this week in a triple threat ladder match for the AEW Tag Team Championships, and the status of that encounter is still up in the air as well. The company has reportedly asked Warner Bros to pull all advertising of this match and Jeff in general, but no official statement has yet to be made by AEW or Tony Khan on this situation.

The lineup for TripleMania this weekend is as follows:

* The Hardys vs. Dragon Lee & Dralistico (This is currently up in the air)

* Ruleta de la Muerte Semifinal: Villano IV vs. Psycho Clown (The loser advances to the finals)

* Ruleta de la Muerte Semifinal: Blue Demon Jr. vs. Pentagon Jr. (The loser advances to the finals)

* AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Laredo Kid vs. Rey Fenix vs. Hijo del Vikingo vs. AAA Latin American Champion Black Taurus vs. Bandido

* Elimination Cage Match: Chik Tormenta vs. Sexy Star II vs. Reina Dorada vs. Lady Shani vs. La Hiedra vs. Lady Maravilla vs. Flammer vs. another competitor to be announced.

* Final Elimination Cage winners will face each other in a Mask vs. Mask Match

* TripleMania Cup: Competitors TBA

