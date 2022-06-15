Reby Hardy has reminded her detractors that “a fully grown man” is responsible for his own actions.

As seen in the video below, Reby has addressed the notion that she and her husband Matt Hardy acted as “enablers” in Jeff Hardy falling off the wagon again.

Reby Hardy going off on the “you and Matt Hardy are enablers” comments 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🗣🗣🗣 pic.twitter.com/U5aJvMmI9d — Melissa (@melissax1125) June 15, 2022

Reby seemed to confirm Fightful Select’s report that she and Matt ensured Jeff was back in his hotel room “safe and sound” before they flew back to North Carolina Sunday night. The brothers had attended a wrestling convention in Orlando, FL shortly after Jeff’s concert at a Dave and Busters. The next morning, Jeff reportedly began his 8-hour drive to North Carolina when he was pulled over for reckless driving.

Reby also revealed she specifically asked promoters of the aforementioned convention to not serve alcohol to her brother-in-law.

“So you were there when I booked the event, right?” Reby asked her haters. “And when I told the promoters to make sure there was no alcohol there? And that he was not served alcohol? Were you there? Were you there when I was trying to make sure all night – through the handlers – that that was not happening? You were there when we walked into his hotel room that night, right?

“In short of having him sleep in between me and Matt, there’s really not much more I could have personally done. I make it a point to never speak on his behalf, that’s not my place, I don’t want to do that, he doesn’t want me doing that. But what we’re gonna make perfectly clear is that I’m not responsible for the actions of a fully grown man.”

In conclusion, Reby stated that it was very frustrating to do as much for a person and still get criticized.

“People seem to forget I’ve been through this before with Matt,” Reby said. “A lot of it is very triggering to me, and I’m gonna deal with it how I deal with it. And a lot of that is stupid humor. If you don’t like my stuff, you can unfollow or block.”

Reby added, “Just a reminder – if you weren’t there, you don’t know.”

As noted earlier, Jeff Hardy is suspended without pay by AEW until he completes treatment and maintains his sobriety. He is scheduled to appear in a court in Volusia County, FL for a hearing on July 5th at 2:30 pm local time.

Understand your passion on this & agree that DD is unacceptable. I expect speculation from fans, but not you. I haven’t touched a drug in over a decade, haven’t drank since I’ve been a Dad. Saw Jeff last on Sun night & flew early Mon w/@RebyHardy. I can’t be with Jeff every min. — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 14, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]