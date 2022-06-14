Reby Hardy, the wife of Matt Hardy, has shared an amusing reaction to Jeff Hardy’s latest legal troubles.

As seen below, Reby posted a video on TikTok where she can be seen praying for the health of her husband ahead of The Hardys’ three-way ladder match for the AEW World Tag Team Titles this Wednesday on “Dynamite.”

matt hardy wife got no chill i’m crying😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/wyj7iQEOqg — © 💫 (@MindofRollins) June 14, 2022

The timing of Reby’s post is a little odd considering the Jurassic Express’ title defense against Young Bucks and The Hardys is no longer being advertised by AEW. Shortly after news broke of Jeff Hardy’s arrest, AEW released a tweet promoting the matches for Wednesday’s show, including Ethan Page vs. Miro, Wardlow vs. 20 Security Guards, and Ortiz vs. Chris Jericho in a hair vs. hair match. However, there was no mention of the tag title match in the tweet.

As reported earlier, Jeff was bonded out of jail Monday evening at 7:07 pm ET, paying a $3,500 bond via the assistance of a bail bondsman. The Charismatic Enigma was previously slated to appear in Tuesday at 1:30 pm ET, but that appearance is currently listed as “canceled.”

Matt Hardy himself has yet to comment on his brother’s arrest. However, he made some interesting comments about Jeff being “almost knocked out” during The Hardys vs. Young Bucks bout at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view earlier this month.

“[Jeff] doesn’t remember the match at all after that happened,” Matt recently said on his podcast. “He was literally just a vessel being given directions throughout this match, to kinda do what he was supposed to do. So considering he got really knocked loopy terribly at some point earlier in the match, he still did pretty good … If you look at that Swanton he does on the stairs, he still does it perfectly.”

Those comments from Matt immediately had raised red flags among fans concerned for Jeff’s health.

