A new court date is set in the latest DUI case against Jeff Hardy.

According to online court records, Hardy now has an arraignment and bond hearing scheduled in Volusia County, Florida on August 2. An initial hearing for Hardy was scheduled for July 5; however, a Volusia County court official was unable to confirm to Wrestling Inc. that the July 5 hearing occurred and stated that it is likely that the date passed without the hearing taking place, which necessitated that another be scheduled. Hardy’s lawyer, Brian Coughlin, had not responded to Wrestling Inc’s attempt to contact him as of Wednesday afternoon.

A written notification was filed on June 28 stating that Hardy will plead not guilty to the charges he is facing. The court filing also read that Hardy was waiving his arraignment and his right to be present at any pretrial conferences.

Hardy was charged after he was arrested for driving under the influence following a traffic stop on June 13. Authorities say Hardy’s blood-alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit. The charges against Hardy include a third DUI offense within 10 years, which is a felony in the state of Florida. Hardy is also charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license and a violation of restrictions placed on his driver’s license. Hardy is currently suspended without pay from AEW and reportedly entered rehab on June 21.

In 2019, Jeff Hardy was arrested twice within three months. The first was in July for public intoxication, and then again in October for driving while impaired. In 2011, he was arrested for drug trafficking and was sentenced to 10 days in jail.

Hardy made his AEW debut during the March 9 episode of “AEW Dynamite.” He was released by WWE in December 2021, following an incident at a house show that saw him leave the ring in the middle of a match.

