As reported earlier, current AEW star Jeff Hardy pleaded not guilty on June 28th to his recent DUI charge in Volusia County, Florida.

In the latest update from PWInsider, the site has acquired a copy of Hardy’s written notification that he was pleading not guilty to the June 13th DUI charge. Hardy was also charged with driving while his license was suspended/revoked and a violation of restrictions placed on his driver’s license.

According to the below copy from PWInsider, Hardy “waives arraignment by filing this written plea of not guilty.” Hardy’s arraignment was originally set for July 5th. He also waives the right to be present at any pretrial conferences.

Defendant, Jeffrey Nero Hardy, pursuant to rules 3.160(a), Florida Rules of Criminal Procedure, waives arraignment by filing this written plea of not guilty. Albritton v. White, 948 So. 2d 852, 854 (Fla. 2d DCA 2007). Defendant further waives the right to be present at all pretrial conferences.

Hardy is currently suspended without pay from AEW. As noted, during a media call for AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door, AEW CEO Tony Khan had commented on Hardy’s current issues. He made it clear that treatment was Hardy’s last chance. Hardy has been in rehab since June 21st.

“I’m really glad nobody got hurt,” Khan said. “But what Jeff did going out and driving is different from the other thing. And I just don’t like hearing them the two compared if that makes sense. I feel like I’d be remiss if I didn’t give Jeff a lot of credit for now doing the right thing. And this is what we said — Jeff’s got to do the right thing if he wants to stay with AEW. Because it’s his last chance.

Hardy made his AEW debut during the March 9th episode of “Dynamite.”

He was released by WWE in December 2021, following an incident at a house show, where he left in the middle of a match. Before his release, WWE had offered him a chance to go to rehab.

The six-time WWE Tag Team Champion has faced numerous legal troubles in the past. In 2019, Jeff Hardy was arrested twice within three months. The first was in July for public intoxication, and then again in October for driving while impaired. In 2011, he was arrested for drug trafficking and was sentenced to 10 days in jail.

