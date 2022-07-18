AEW’s Jeff Hardy has been ordered to appear in court on Tuesday, August 2, for arraignment on DUI charges related to his recent arrest. The notice was posted on the Volusia County, Florida Clerk of Circuit Court’s website on Friday.

It’s unclear if Hardy will actually appear in court on August 2. Late last month, Hardy waived arraignment when he filed a written plea of not guilty. Hardy’s arraignment was originally scheduled for July 5, but the date passed without the hearing taking place, which necessitated that another be scheduled.

Hardy was arrested on June 13 during a traffic stop on Interstate 95 in DeLand, Florida. The Florida High Patrol says Hardy’s vehicle was spotted weaving across traffic lanes and running off the shoulder of the roadway before he pulled over. Authorities say Hardy’s blood-alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit.

The charges against Hardy include the AEW star’s third DUI offense within 10 years, which is a felony in the state of Florida. Hardy is also charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license and a violation of restrictions placed on his driver’s license.

In 2019, Jeff Hardy was arrested twice within three months. The first was in July for public intoxication, and then again in October for driving while impaired. In 2011, he was arrested for drug trafficking and was sentenced to 10 days in jail.

Hardy is currently suspended without pay from AEW. He reportedly entered rehab on June 21. While he hasn’t appeared son AEW programming since wrestling at Double or Nothing 2022, his name was mentioned during the July 6 episode of “AEW Dynamite” when Christian Cage was confronted by Matt Hardy, Jeff’s brother. Cage mocked Matt, saying “You’re starting to make your brother sound like the sober one”. Cage later added that Matt Hardy was willing to turn a blind eye to his brother’s issues so he can “ride his coattails for one last run.” Jeff Hardy signed with AEW in March, following his release from WWE last December.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]