Christian Cage has been in the headlines for the past few weeks simply due to his offensive promos, and this week proved to be no different. But instead of coming for the former Jurassic Express member Jungle Boy, Cage dished out a piping hot dish of insults at Matt Hardy.

Cage and Luchasaurus came down to the ring during AEW “Dynamite” to talk about how they have taken on darker personas in recent weeks. That is when Matt emerged from the back to a decent pop from the crowd. He got the crowd laughing when he said that Cage is the “Michael Jordan of being an assh*le”. He also added that he was becoming great friends with Jungle Boy before he was sidelined due to the attack from Cage during AEW “Dynamite: Road Rager”.

Cage found it laughable that Matt would come to the defense of Jungle Boy, saying that he didn’t know the “four pillar” of AEW like they did. That is when he dropped his first reference to Matt’s brother, Jeff Hardy.

“You’re starting to make your brother sound like the sober one,” Cage told him.

Matt still entered the ring and confessed that his life has been a mess and that perhaps karma is coming to get him for things he has done. Even still, he wants to start doing the right thing and that starts with him defending Jungle Boy after he was taken advantage of.

Cage denies that this is the true reason why Matt is now appearing, claiming that it’s more because he has a giant ego and can’t go a day without wanting to be in the headlines. Furthermore, he says that Matt is fine with exploiting his kids, his wife, father-in-law, dog, aunt, a dilapidated bull, a lawn mower, and anything else to try getting more clout. He says that he’ll even turn a blind eye to his brother’s issues so he can “ride his coattails for one last run”.

Cage continues on, claiming that, deep down, Matt doesn’t care about Jungle Boy or his family. No, instead, he just wants to get close to Christian Cage again because he’s become the “hottest, most influential” person in AEW right now. He capped off his insults by saying that in the Hardy family, his “screw up, loser brother” isn’t the biggest embarrassment to the family — he thinks Matt is.

Things would become physical between the two men, but with Luchasaurus by his side, Cage easily kept the upper hand while directing Luchasaurus to do his bidding. The segment wrapped up with Luchasaurus chokeslamming Matt through a table at ringside while Cage kept hurling insults into his ear.

Jeff was charged with another DUI after being arrested following a traffic stop on June 13. Authorities say Hardy’s blood-alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit. The charges against Hardy include a third DUI offense within 10 years, which is a felony in the state of Florida, as well as driving with a suspended or revoked license and a violation of restrictions placed on his driver’s license. Hardy is currently suspended without pay from AEW and reportedly entered rehab on June 21.

