Matt Hardy has spoken with his brother Jeff Hardy following his DUI arrest on Monday and is making it clear that Jeff feels terrible about his actions. The Hardys were scheduled to be in the main event of “AEW Dynamite” this week in St. Louis battling for the Tag Team Titles in a three-way ladder match, but due to Jeff’s arrest, the brothers were pulled from the fight.

Matt still traveled to St. Louis and noted how he watched the match from the sideline, but after the show ended, Matt recorded a new episode of his “Extreme Life” podcast with co-host Jon Alba. Instead of going the normal route of covering moments or matches, Hardy and Alba opened up about dealing with mental health and addiction issues. Jeff’s arrest was obviously a major topic of discussion.

“He’s just so remorseful, so embarrassed, he like hates himself and I think that’s a part of it too,” Matt said about his brother. “And he has to know obviously what he did was atrocious, terrible, terrible decision-making, but then also he has to know that people love him. It’s very important. Just like you said, at the end of the day, it all comes down to the individual. You have to keep yourself in check, you have to be on top of yourself, you are the only person that can really ensure you’re not going to go awry or go in a bad direction, whether it’s because of mental issues or whether it’s because of addiction issues as you said.”

Jeff was pulled over and incarcerated in Florida on Monday morning after he was seen “swerving” and “‘running off” the roadway. Hardy was charged with driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license. He has been suspended without pay from AEW following his arrest, as noted by Tony Khan in a statement he issued on the situation.

The Hardys were scheduled to wrestle at AAA TripleMania in Tijuana this weekend against Dragon Lee and Dralistico, but Jeff has been pulled from the card. Matt is still expected to wrestle and a replaced partner announcement is forthcoming.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit “The Extreme Life” Podcast and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

